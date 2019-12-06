KAIPARA CONNECTION

Green-thumbed thieves have targeted Paparoa Primary school for the second time this year.

In both cases thieves stole a lawn mower, a weedeater and this time they added a chainsaw.

School principal Simon Schuster says it's a massive disappointment.

"Everyone is working so hard to make the school an attractive space for our children and the whole community. This stops us from being able to do that.

"This is the second time this year that we have had this shed broken into and this gear stolen. Schools don't get funded well and every dollar counts."

The school has decided to create a Givealittle Page to help fund the replacement of the stolen gear.

"This time we have decided to put up a Givealittle Page and so far we have had an awesome response from the community."

The page has so far met its goal of raising more than $1000 to replace the stolen equipment.

Schuster says the thefts, although upsetting, won't halt progress, "we don't need these thefts slowing us down".

He says the school's Board of Trustees has a five-year plan to turn the school into a community hub.

"Next year we are planning on opening a bike track and with the opening of the Three Little Birds ECE centre in early 2020, we know that Paparoa School will be a central point for children and families throughout the year."

To make a donation to Paparoa Primary School go to: givealittle.co.nz/cause/paparoa-school-tools-stolen-again



Scout scores top award

Thomas Davidson from Dargaville Scouts has achieved the highest award in scouting.

Reuben Gilligan (left), scout section leader, Thomas Davidson receiving the Chief Scout award from Anna Curnow, Kaipara deputy mayor, and Brian Burnett, a life member of Scouting NZ. Photo / Supplied

The 14-year-old was presented the Chief Scout award by Kaipara District Council deputy mayor Anna Curnow at the scout den late last month.

"I'm very happy to have completed it, it was four years in the making," said Thomas.

To receive the award, Thomas had to complete four other scout badges that covered service, expedition organisation and personal growth.

"What I enjoy the most is helping around the community with friends and going on expeditions."

As well as the deputy mayor, NZ Scouting life member Brian Burnett attended the award ceremony and congratulated Thomas on his dedication over a sustained period of time.

Curnow was also able to present Thomas with his Bronze Award for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award.

Thomas thanked those attending the ceremony including previous scouting leaders, his fellow scouts who accompanied him on his activities of caving, cycling, rowing and camping, and his mentors.

Thomas said his most physically challenging adventure was kayaking down the Waikato River, "camping on the river bank over three days".

His most enjoyable challenge was five nights on the Spirit of New Zealand which included planting natives on Great Barrier Island for the native pāteke (brown teal) habitat.

The certificate was signed by the Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Free Christmas whānau day tomorrow

The community is invited to head along to a free Christmas-themed whānau day at the Kauri Coast Community Pool tomorrow.

Last year's whānau day saw more than 500 people line up for free burgers and a sausage sizzle thanks to Silver Fern Farms. Photo / Supplied

Those going can expect to have a great time with free pool access, sport games on the field at Selwyn Park, a free barbecue of burgers and sausages, drinks and ice blocks, a slippy slide, circus games, stilt walking, tug of war, lawn chess and Scrabble and so much more.

And it's all thanks to a collaboration between the Kaipara Tamariki Collective and Silver Fern Farms (SFF) Dargaville which are hosting the event.

The collective includes organisations such as Te Ha Oranga, Sport Northland, Whanau Focus, Te Uri O Hau, Kaipara District Council and Circus Kumarani who are pooling their resources to support the day.

The collaboration will include more use of the park space and it is hoped it will increase numbers participating with an estimation of 1000 possibly attending.

"This is the third major event in the year for the collective which has just concluded the successful Winter Wonderland and Play in the Park.

"It is exciting seeing the connection of providers coming together to pool resources and provide an exceptional experience for its community," said Sport Northland's Kaipara community connector Roxanne Kelly.

The event will be held at the Kauri Coast Community Pool on Onslow St in Dargaville from 1pm until 4pm tomorrow.

