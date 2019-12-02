It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas today on The Country, as Jamie Mackay and the team announce exciting giveaways and promotions, all to the most festive of soundtracks - Michael Bublé.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says a huge storm is brewing in the Southern Ocean which will mean wet in the west, windy in the middle and continuing dry in the north.

Dr. Jock Allison:

We talk to a legend in the New Zealand sheep breeding industry and a long-time campaigner in the six year fight to save Dunedin's Invermay research campus and the dozens of top science jobs still based there. We also look at the effect that exotic genetics have had on the productivity of the sheep meat industry.

Haylee Preston:

Is an agribusiness accountant with Findex, who also wears the hat of a Southland grazier for dairy and beef cattle. Today we look at the pressure on winter dairy grazing availability due to high beef and lamb prices, increased land use options, M. bovis and increasing environmental constraints.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we ponder weather and track conditions in a dry North Island, a 17 year-old candidate in Palmerston North and the Crusaders change of logo.