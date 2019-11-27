

Niwa predicts drier, warmer and windier than average conditions for Hawke's Bay until the start of December, and fire and emergency services are taking all precautions to prevent another incident similar to the Waimarama 2017 fire.

Which, according to Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell, is a possibility.

"We are putting very strict conditions on lighting fires. We are already declining permits for burning larger materials like logs.

"The materials need to burn in one day and most can't, so they leave it."

The past two summers in Hawke's Bay were "relatively benign", however this summer has the makings of the 2017 summer, Mitchell said.

"We went to a total fire ban in 2017. Now there is a potential for a total fire ban before Christmas with current dry, warm, windy, conditions.

"It will depend on our conditions and trigger points like dryness and drought."

The Waimarama 2017 incident occurred on February 13, on a 27C morning.

Advertisement

The fire began near Waimarama Rd in the Tukituki valley and was declared a "stage five" grass fire. It rapidly approached Lake Lopez, and crews from Napier, Hastings, Waimarama, Havelock and Palmerston North rushed to the scene.

Ground firefighter crews were soon joined by multiple helicopters and firefighters from as far away as Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington and a state of emergency was declared that day when by 11am the fire had burnt 50ha of grassland and was still spreading.

House razed to the ground by fire. Scenes after wild fires around Lake Lopez off Waimarama Rd, February 14, 2017. Photo / Paul Taylor

Twenty-three residents were evacuated on the Waimarama side, and four houses were directly threatened by the fire that subsequently razed a house.

Niwa forecaster and meteorologist Maria Augutis said Hawke's Bay was mainly expected to get northwesterly winds.

"It's a warm direction of air for Hawke's Bay.

"The northwesterly goes over the ranges and as it sinks it will get dry, warmer and the ranges will shield the rain from coming to Hawke's Bay.

"The temperatures are expected to remain above average and even until the first couple of days of December the temperatures will remain above average in their mid 20s."

That did not mean Hawke's Bay would not get cooler temperatures, but overall the temperatures were forecast to remain above average.

Advertisement

"It will also be much windier than normal, and there will be a possibility of strong gusts early to mid next week."

And that makes conditions ideal for even the smallest fire to spread.

Mitchell urged people to be careful when lighting fires, obtain permits where required, and to heed the rules.

"Fireworks and Chinese lanterns are not permitted on the peak. People also need to obtain a permit for fires like bonfires, campfires, and rubbish fires."

He said people should call 111 if they see an unattended fire.

"It is getting drier and drier and people need to be careful."

Scenes after wild fires around Lake Lopez off Waimarama Rd, February 14, 2017. Photo / Paul Taylor

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said temperatures in inland Australia could be to blame for the rising temperatures in New Zealand.

"The temperatures in inland Australia are pushing up the temperatures here. The northwesterly moves across the Tasman Sea to NZ, and the cooler sea temperature modifies it and cools it down slightly."

As of 2pm Hastings had hit 28C on Wednesday, and Napier got up to 27C.

On Thursday temperatures are expected to be much the same with Hastings expected to get up to 27C and Napier 26C.