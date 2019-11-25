A large bushfire that engulfed shrubbery in Matatā has prompted a local fire chief to warn of a "very dangerous season ahead".

On Saturday afternoon, more than 30 firefighters were deployed to a large shrub fire that started on the sand dunes and blew into the bush in Matatā.

Matata Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Gavin Dennis said the siren went off about 3pm on Saturday to smoke coming from the bush near a motor camp off State Highway 2.

He said the fire was approaching blue gum trees that were highly flammable and there were reports of a

