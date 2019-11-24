These Hereford X bulls from Hoggy's Farming almost topped the Friesian X market at $658/head.

These Speckled Park X bulls from Mitchells Milky Way reached $565/head.

Spring-born Friesian weaner bulls made up half the weaner bull sale and returned roughly the same prices as the last Dannevirke sale showing prices are fairly stable.

It was the Dannevirke and Pahiatua Combined Weaner Beef Sale in Dannevirke November 19 and not one pen of Friesians sold for less than $500/head with three pens reaching the top price of $550/head.

There were no Autumn-born stock offered.

By contrast the beef cross market was in strong demand the top price of $680/head going to Hereford X weaners from AS and JM Hogg and the average sitting at $600/head.

Angus X weaners reached $625/head and Speckled Park X reached $565/head.

Just over 100 weaner heifers averaged $517/head with the top price of $595 going to Jamie Connors.

Overall 738 weaners were sold for an average price of $542/head. The buying power came from the south Pahiatua, Eketahuna and Wairarapa all experiencing strong pasture growth.

PGG Wrightson's Livestock Agent Tim Pickering expects the prices at the next sale on December 10 to stay strong and a good yarding to be offered.