A person has received serious injuries in a workplace incident near Whanganui.
Police were called to a vehicle accident on a private property on Kaiwhaiki Rd about 8am, a police spokeswoman said.
St John also attended, sending one ambulance and a helicopter from Palmerston North.
"One patient in a serious condition was transported to Whanganui Hospital by road ambulance," a St John spokeswoman said.
WorkSafe has been notified of an incident on a farm involving a side-by-side vehicle, a spokeswoman said.
"We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps might be," she said.