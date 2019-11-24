When former Whanganui Rural Community Board chairman David "Tex" Matthews stepped down at October's election, he left a gap.

While all incumbents put their hand for re-election, no new person was nominated to represent the large rural area north of Whanganui town, forcing a byelection which has been confirmed for February 18.

Nominations open on November 25, and close on December 23. Voting papers will be sent to rural people in that area.

Deputy chairman David Wells, who farms sheep, beef and kiwifruit at Ngaturi in the Whangaehu Valley, said a nomination from the Whanganui River would be especially good, to keep communication with that area open.

Roading is by far the board's biggest issue, he believes.

"The logging is absolutely beating [the roads] to pulp, and the costs associated with that are huge for a smaller community like Whanganui."

Whanganui District Council has increased rates to forest owners, but Wells said Government should get involved, and get logging companies to pay a per tonne rate for the logs they cart.

The last rural board successfully lobbied to stop the council charging rural ratepayers $50 each toward the big new Whanganui wastewater treatment plant. Instead rural people only pay when waste from their septic tanks goes into the plant.

The board also organised the placing of 45 cameras on rural roads, as a way of preventing crime - and Wells said that was very successful.

"The police are absolutely delighted. They have had some really good apprehensions from the cameras."

Retiring chairman Matthews deserved credit for the cameras and other contributions over his 12 years on the board, Wells said.

The new chairman is Grant Skilton.

Other members are Wells, Sandra Falkner, Alistar Duff, Michael Dick and Bill Ashworth. They are joined by Whanganui district councillors Charlie Anderson and Brent Crossan.