A South Canterbury farm manager has appeared in court on a raft of charges, including arson.

The 38-year-old, who has interim name suppression, is facing seven charges following two fires and other incidents in Galloway, near Alexandra.

He appeared before Judge Emma Smith in the Alexandra District Court on Tuesday but did not enter a plea.

The charges include intentional damage by fire at a house on Tiger Hill Rd on August 13, and intentionally and without claim of right damaged by fire to a house on Tiger Hill Rd, knowing there was a danger to life, on August 14.

The man also faces three charges of making false statements to police, between August 13-16; one of burglary, on August 13; and another burglary charge between September 1, 2018 and August 16, 2019.

He was remanded on bail to reappear on January 15, 2020.