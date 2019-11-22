The weather tested competitors but this year's Clubs New Zealand National Trout Fishing Competition was as popular as ever.

Tournament co-ordinator Alan Macfarlane said the event, held over three days last week, attracted 88 entries.

"With the weather a bit against us, it made for some interesting fishing but everyone had an even playing field and lots of stories to tell at weigh-in and prize giving."

Rotorua Citizens Club president Tom Hulton said the tournament went "extremely well".

"Sponsors have been wonderful and have worked closely with our team.The organisers put a lot of effort into the running of the tournament and they put on a great show.

"Next year's tournament is already being planned and is proposed for November 11-14. Entries are not restricted to Clubs New Zealand members as we want this tournament to grow."

Heaviest rainbow Trout overall:

1st Wayne Krebs 4.285kg, 2nd Trent Hayman 4.05kg, 3rd Ian Thom 3.63kg.

Heaviest Brown Tout:

1st Darryl Black 3.365kg.

Fly Fishing:

1st Richard McGinley 1.025kg.

Ladies Rainbow Trout:

1st Wai McIver 2.82kg.

Smoked Trout:

1st Pat Swift, 2nd Stan Hayman, 3rd Aroha Royal.

Final Prize: Lucky draw for a 6HP 4-stroke outboard motor courtesy of Yamaha NZ and Telfer Marine - winner was Mike Hughes.