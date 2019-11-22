COMMENT

Recently I took the opportunity to visit some of the gardens in the Taranaki Garden Festival and Taranaki Fringe Festival. Among the rain showers on the last day of the festival a friend and I managed to visit five gardens which were all different, no doubt reflecting the personalities of the different owners.

READ MORE:
Premium - Gareth Carter (Gardening): Lawns, vegetables, flowers and weeds - it's all to do this spring
Premium - Gareth Carter: Gardening: Cherry tomatoes - any way you like them
Gareth Carter: Nature's planting time
Gareth Carter: August is a good

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.