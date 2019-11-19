Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with North Otago farmer Jane Smith who has been conducting her own survey on what urbanites really think of farmers.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

We ask National's Spokesman for Agriculture whether there's ever been a better time to be in Opposition with the Government offering the Nats plenty of ammunition of late. Plus we talk about Jacinda's teeth and Winston and Shane calling farmers and journalists "rednecks" and "psychos".

Matt Wyeth / Shannon Landmark / Luke Evans:

We head to the Wairarapa to catch up with the joint-winners of the 2019 Zanda McDonald Award - Luke Evans, 28, from the Northern Territory and Shannon Landmark, 27 from Queensland.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards who has been answering urban New Zealand's farming questions.

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask one of New Zealand's leading economists if interest rates are close to bottoming out and whether the world economy has settled down despite Trade Wars and Brexit.