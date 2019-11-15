This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's sustainability analyst Blake Holgate about his recently-released report Farm to your strengths: Investing to farm under new environmental reforms.

This week's top interviews were:

Damien O'Connor:

Minister of Agriculture fills in the missing pieces for The Country's host on zero carbon, water, M. bovis, the updated China FTA and the 50 Shades of Green protest march to Wellington.

Advertisement

Duncan Ibbott:

Is a Sydney-based civil engineer who has been at the forefront of the fight against the catastrophic bushfires on his father's Grafton farm - eight hours north of Sydney.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's sustainability analyst talks about his recently-released report Farm to your strengths: Investing to farm under new environmental reforms - and why farm businesses will need to incorporate the full cost of environmental risks into future investment decisions.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

We kick off our myth-buster series with one of New Zealand's leading farming academics and ask does glyphosate kill humans as well as weeds?

James Shaw:

In a wonderfully refreshing manner the Green Party co-leader puts aside politics to praise David Seymour and Todd Muller, respectively, for their work on the End of Life Choice Bill and the Zero Carbon Act.

Advertisement

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association goes in to bat for his industry after Thursday's protest rally against it.