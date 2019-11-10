On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
An estimated 3500 people turned out for the Bay of Islands Pastoral and Industrial Show at Waimate North on Saturday, a drop from previous years which organisers put down to poor weather early in the day and a host of competing events including the Tuia 250 flotilla.
However, P and I Association president Graham Moor said the weather came right later in the day and he was still pleased with the ''great atmosphere'' and positive response from show-goers.
The event featured the regular attractions such as the Savouring the Source food and wine zone, a Young Farmers competition, a busy horse ring, pet lambs, traditional competitions in the exhibition hall, live music and the ever-popular small animals tent. In a change from the usual dog trials, Ōkaihau's Claude Cook and his heading dogs provided great entertainment by rounding up a group of ducks.
The Bay of Islands P&I Show is now in its 177th year, making it easily New Zealand's oldest country show.