An estimated 3500 people turned out for the Bay of Islands Pastoral and Industrial Show at Waimate North on Saturday, a drop from previous years which organisers put down to poor weather early in the day and a host of competing events including the Tuia 250 flotilla.

However, P and I Association president Graham Moor said the weather came right later in the day and he was still pleased with the ''great atmosphere'' and positive response from show-goers.

The event featured the regular attractions such as the Savouring the Source food and wine zone, a Young Farmers competition, a busy horse ring, pet lambs, traditional competitions in the exhibition hall, live music and the ever-popular small animals tent. In a change from the usual dog trials, Ōkaihau's Claude Cook and his heading dogs provided great entertainment by rounding up a group of ducks.

The Bay of Islands P&I Show is now in its 177th year, making it easily New Zealand's oldest country show.

Kidding around: Five-year-old Mackenzie Graham from Pakaraka cuddles a baby goat. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Thirteen-year-old Jdee Stevenson with his bearded dragon named Dingo in the small animals tent. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri 11-year-old Monique Topia makes a friend in the small animals tent. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Claude Cook of Okaihau and his heading dog Dell, who had better luck at the show rounding up ducks than sheep. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Dylan Griggs of Hukerenui competes in the Young Farmers competition under the watchful eye of Sam Clodo of Waimate North. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Nine-year-old Leah Manson from Te Kopuru with her pet lamb Ivy. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia's Amy Honey, 15, and her miniature pony DD wait for their turn in the ring. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Five-year-old Haurua Laurence-Bade of Whangarei with his miniature pony Shannalee Blues Sweet Harmony, or Penny for short. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri kids, from left, Adelle Carnaby, 12, Piper Young, 12, and Ben Burges, 11, enjoy a free ride in the Top Energy bucket. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaitaia kids Cody, 8, and Janae Cochrane, 12, enjoy a free ride in the Top Energy bucket with vegetation worker Chris Low. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Evie Leigh, who turned five on Sunday, smells the flowers in the exhibition hall. Photo / Peter de Graaf