A person has suffered moderate injuries, including a broken leg, on a farm property near Okoia on Wednesday morning.

A Police spokesperson said the person was riding a quad bike on the farm and appears to have gone down a bank.

St John was called at 9.44am and police arrived at the scene at 9.57am.

Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was sent to the location and transported the person to Whanganui Hospital.

Advertisement

A St John spokesperson said the patient was in moderate condition.

WorkSafe NZ has been notified.