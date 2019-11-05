A person has suffered moderate injuries, including a broken leg, on a farm property near Okoia on Wednesday morning.
A Police spokesperson said the person was riding a quad bike on the farm and appears to have gone down a bank.
St John was called at 9.44am and police arrived at the scene at 9.57am.
Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was sent to the location and transported the person to Whanganui Hospital.
A St John spokesperson said the patient was in moderate condition.
WorkSafe NZ has been notified.