Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum and Andy Thompson are sweltering in a hot studio as New Zealand gets to grips with a heatwave.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert takes a look at what's in store for the week.
Matt Chisholm:
The host of TVNZ 1's Sunday programme talks about a story which featured on last night's show about the pressures farmers are facing.
Jamie Mackay:
The Country host is in Shanghai where he updates the team on the latest from the Farming and Footy Tour. Today's topics - tall buildings, itinerary changes, Zespri and the Rugby World Cup final.
Sir David Fagan:
Today the shearing legend takes a look at eight New Zealand shearing opens so far this year and talks about his son Jack, who took out two Speed Shears in Australia recently.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.
