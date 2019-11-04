Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum and Andy Thompson are sweltering in a hot studio as New Zealand gets to grips with a heatwave.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert takes a look at what's in store for the week.

Matt Chisholm:

The host of TVNZ 1's Sunday programme talks about a story which featured on last night's show about the pressures farmers are facing.

Jamie Mackay:

The Country host is in Shanghai where he updates the team on the latest from the Farming and Footy Tour. Today's topics - tall buildings, itinerary changes, Zespri and the Rugby World Cup final.

Sir David Fagan:

Today the shearing legend takes a look at eight New Zealand shearing opens so far this year and talks about his son Jack, who took out two Speed Shears in Australia recently.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

