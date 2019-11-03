It all started with three blokes chatting over a beer and now the annual Hunterville Huntaway Festival is 21 years old.

Thomas Powell, Richard Horrocks and Tony Theed thought it would be a good idea to run an event like the Cardrona Shepherds' run in the South Island but with a hill instead of a mountain.

Andy Lock and Digger won the Dog Trial contest. Photo / Bevan Conley

The original Shepherds' Shemozzle has since grown to include competitions for teens and children, men's, women's, family, station, masters and school challenges, along with dog trials and shearing contests.

It has also become a family day with stalls and children's activities added to the fun.

Shemozzle committee secretary Christine Whinn said she believes this year's event on Saturday may have been the biggest one yet.

"We have had crowds of up to 5000 some years and we may have reached that on Saturday.

"It was a great day with so many children and teenagers competing and the weather was perfect.

"We added new obstacles to all the courses and moved the entertainment area up the hill to allow more room and it all worked really well."

Energy giving oranges for young competitors at the Hunterville Huntaway Festival. Photo / Bevan Conley

One of the festival founders Richard Horrocks was there will his specially designed spitting roasting machine cooking pork for the hungry competitors working up big appetites.

The overall winner of the Shepherd's Shemozzle was Angus McKelvie and his dog Red.

Category winners were:

Mens

1st: Marco Barthelemy & Dodge

2nd: Aaron Haynes & Jazz

3rd: Sean Cummins & Richie

Womens

1st: Heather Gee-Taylor & Pip

2nd: Katie Bates & Beau

3rd: Lis Giesen & Dot

Masters

1st: James Taylor & Bec

2nd: Gary Vickers & Jim

3rd: George Geisen & Gus

Locals

Male: Regan Wilson & Kev

Female: Louise Stevenson & Plea

Station

1st: Otairi Station (Marco Barthelemy, Andy Lock, Ricc Howell)

2nd: Otiwhiti Station (Regan Wilson, Harry Newman, Murdoch Rau)

Teens

Overall: Flynn Kowaleski

Boys

1st: Flynn Kowaleski

2nd: Thomas Pease

3rd: Max Deighton

Girls

1st: Ashleigh Alabaster

2nd: Hayley Evans

3rd: Georgina Bryant

Children

Overall:Tyler Smith

Boys

1st: Tyler Smith

2nd: Jack Goodwin

3rd: Archie Giesen

Tyler Smith from Huntley School was the overall winner of the Children's Shemozzle. Photo / Bevan Conley

Girls

1st: Charlie Cook

2nd: Jaimie Crofskey

3rd: Holly McIntyre

Family

1st: The J Birds (Jo Shiva & Jess Keenan)

2nd: Forget the Dog (Paul Keenan & Josh Keenan)

3rd: Turakina Valley Duo (Ian & Emma Livingston)

School Challenge (high school)

Wanganui Collegiate (Thomas Pease, Jack Chrystal, Remy Early)

School Challenge (primary)

Hunterville School (Jack Goodwin, Charlie Cook, Anthony Smailes)

Shearing

1st: Bailey Shearing

2nd: Hunterville Shearing

3rd: Ratima Shearing

Dog Trials

1st: Andy Lock & Digger

2nd: Nick Tipling & Jude

3rd: Jed McCalley & Boots.