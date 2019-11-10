Whakatāne's tidal pool for children has been described as a natural settling pond for river muck by retired microbiologist Sandy Milne.

The tidal pool was opened late in 2017 as part of an upgrade of facilities at Wairaka Centennial Park but has attracted both compliments and criticism from the community for its design, including steep concrete steps, and condition.

Milne has been vocal in his concerns about the safety of the pool and believes there is no need for planned consultation with key stakeholders as part of Whakatāne District Council's plans to redevelop the pool.

"They need to fill it

