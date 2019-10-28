Heather Elliot remembers riding her pony to Kai Iwi School in the 1940s and last week she was there when her great-granddaughter started at the school.

Kayla Ambler enjoyed her first day as the fourth generation in her family to attend the school with a brand new birthday backpack.

At the end of the day she was met by her great-grandmother, grandfather Murray Elliot and mum Emily Elliot-Ambler, who all attended Kai Iwi School before her.

When Heather attended there were just two classrooms and 18 children attending the school.

"I loved riding to school," she said.

"Our ponies would graze in the school grounds while we had our lessons."

She attended for a couple of years before moving to town as a boarder at the Quaker Friends School in Virginia Rd.

Her son and granddaughter would both attend the full primary until they went to high school.

Murray remembers that there were still only two classrooms when he started school in 1970.

He completed his primary education there before becoming a boarder at New Plymouth Boys' High.

The school was growing when it was Emily's turn to start school in 1994. She would later attend Whanganui High School.

Kai Iwi School, 10km northwest of Whanganui on State Highway 3, now has a roll climbing towards 200.

Principal Ross Harvey said it is exciting to see the school growing and Kayla joins a record number of new entrants who have started this year.

"It's a great country school with strong community support and a high level of parent participation."

New entrant teacher Debra Baker said Kayla had enjoyed an excellent first day in her class.