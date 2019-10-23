Northland grower Zela Charlton, 90, enjoys feeding the world from her Glenbervie kiwifruit orchard.
"My reward is feeding the people of the world. Even if it's a bit of a luxury, kiwifruit is a very nourishing food," Charlton said.
The nonagenarian loves kiwifruit - both green and gold.
"You can't imagine what a perfectly ripe kiwifruit taken straight off the vine tastes like – it's out of this world."

Charlton is one of Northland's $76 million kiwifruit industry's longest serving growers, her orchard hand-planted

