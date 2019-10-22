Today on The Country, Andy Thompson caught up with National's spokesman for primary industries Todd Muller, who tweeted that the methane range in the Zero Carbon Bill "stuffs the NZ Ag sector".

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

National's spokesman for primary industries is critical of the Zero Carbon Bill's methane targets, saying the time frame is "ludicrous". He also had strong words for the Government's Essential Freshwater package.

Advertisement

Nathan Penny:

Andy Thompson asked ASB Rural Economist Nathan "Pollyanna" Penny if he can wring anything more out of the Farmgate milk price.

Shane McManaway:

The chief executive of Allflex gives us an update on the judging process for the Zanda McDonald Award and tells us how the Five Rivers Medical Centre is progressing.

Greg Millar:

IHC's National Fundraising Manager lets us know how things are going with the IHC Calf and Lamb Scheme.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and former Ballance Farm Environment Award winner takes time out from tailing to encourage other people to enter the awards.

Advertisement