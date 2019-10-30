Two Stratford siblings are among a team of wood choppers representing the country next month in the Czech Republic.

Shane and Jack Jordan are in a team of five travelling to Prague to represent their country at the at STIHL Timbersports World Championship. They'll compete at the historic Art Nouveau glass and steel Industrial Palace in Holesovice, Prague.

Kyle Lemon (45) from Rotorua, Kahu Woolley (37) from Taumarunui, Bobby Dowling (32) from Tuatapere and Stratford brothers Shane (32) and Jack (22) will compete in a knock-out duel, where the fastest team of each round will advance closer to the title.

The qualifying teams will compete head-to-head in four STIHL Timbersports disciplines including; handling axes, chainsaws and a two-metre-long cross-cut saw.

Last year's world championships, held at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, saw the Australian team win for the sixth time setting a new world record along the way.

STIHL New Zealand Team Manager Stace Hall is hoping the team will bring back the win.

"New Zealand has an amazing track record on the world stage. Wood-chopping is in our DNA and it would be good to gain one victory back on the Aussies. I hope we need an extra bag on the plane to bring home the Championship trophy."

This is the first time that the extreme sport will head to the Czech Republic and will see more than 100 athletes compete in teams of four (with one reserve) in an intense relay competition.