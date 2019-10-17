Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Jane Hutchings, a Northland Dairy Farmer who is heavily involved in kiwi conservation.

Katie Milne:

The President of Federated Farmers clears up a bit of confusion around gun law amendments, reports back on the 2019 Global Science Conference on Climate-Smart Agriculture she attended in Bali last week, and urges people to get their Essential Freshwater submissions in.

James Shaw:

The Green Party leader gives an update on how the Zero Carbon Bill and Emissions Trading Scheme are coming along and discusses whether the economic and social impacts of the Essential Freshwater policy have been considered.

Jamie Mackay:

The Country host caught up with the team from Beijing as he wings his way to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Jane Hutchings:

This Northland Dairy Farmer not only milks 700 Ayrshire cows, she's also heavily involved in kiwi conservation work on farm and in the surrounding areas.