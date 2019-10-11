Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated World Egg Day.

On with the show:

Lisa Murray:

We welcome back our favourite Irish Met Service forecaster to talk about the weather in Japan and New Zealand.

Andrew Hoggard:

The Vice President of Federated Farmers talks weather and track conditions on his Manawatu dairy farm, water submissions, the battle for M. bovis compensation and what Jacinda and Grant should spend their surplus on.

Judith Collins:

We find National's outspoken MP for Papakura in Southland where she's talking to farmers about water, zero carbon and guns. Oh, and she also tells the Government to "bugger off".

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's panel features the Norwood chief executive and the brand ambassador, one of whom is heading to Japan to see his three sons play in the Rugby World Cup.

Don Carson:

Carson reflects on the halcyon days of the national sheep flock when he was a leading rural broadcaster, and debates the role of forestry in his current role as PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association.

