Low rainfall throughout the Kaipara region this winter has resulted in the Kaipara District Council asking residents to start thinking about water conservation earlier than usual.

Some areas have had 500mls less rainfall this year than in the same period last year.

The small amount of rain has resulted in the lowering ground water levels and early predictions are for continued lower than average rainfall for the early part of the summer.

