With the breeding season looming, Wootton advises people to keep an eye out, especially when walking along the beach or with their dogs.
"With it coming into breeding season soon we are also seeing a few more seals in the area not just down at Clive but along the Hawke's Bay coast," Wootton said.
"So that will mean many seals will be coming closer to shore to have their pups and people just need to be extra vigilant as it can cause them to be more vulnerable and also agitated."
The breeding season takes place from mid-November to mid-January. During this time, females give birth to their pups and then mate.
Dominant bulls put on displays of glaring, posturing and fighting with other males just prior to the breeding season to gain territories.
Wootton said if seals choose to breed out by Clive it could lead to the start of a new seal colony for Hawke's Bay.
The area has been very popular over the past few months and that popularity is continuing to grow.
Wootton said with the help from locals and working with local trusts in the region they are trying to make it a safe place to visit for both seals and people.
"We have been working a lot with locals and local trusts in the area who are all willing to help out because this is something of importance to them and something they want to see stay around and continue to grow."
DoC encourages people to always give wildlife space, and asks people to keep 20m away from seals and especially keep dogs well under control and clear of wildlife in all coastal areas.
Fur seals on land are normally just resting and need no special care. Unless they are injured or causing safety concerns, DoC generally takes a "hands off and leave well alone" approach.