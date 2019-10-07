Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rex Graham and council member Tom Belford have defended themselves against election-campaign claims of conflicts of interest in their stances on water storage in Hawke's Bay.

The claims come from opponent, former Central Hawke's Bay Mayor and farmer Tim Gilbertson who is asking why they support for a dam plan by Maraekakaho farmer Mike Glazebrook but oppose Ruataniwha and Waipawa dam proposals in Central Hawke's Bay.

Gilbertson says the pair are "directly conflicted" with campaigns funded by grower and harvester John Bostock and others who he says "will be massive financial beneficiaries" of increased water security on the Heretaunga Plains.

But Graham and Belford say water storage plans for the future of agriculture and horticulture in Hawke's Bay are not about the sectors or areas and they the wand good water security for all in the region, and is about the most suitable options.

"We all support water storage," said Graham, who is along with Belford and Rick Barker, and Gilbertson, in an eight-way battle for the three Hastings Constituency seats on the Council in the Local Elections which close at midday on Saturday.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rex Graham said there were few horticulturalists in the region he didn't know. Photo / File

He and Belford both say the differences are the Glazebrook plan doesn't include going to the ratepayers for funds, it's development of existing land-based damming using water drawn from peak flows, instead of river damming, and the land is private and available, unlike the Ruataniwha Dam plan which had needed land to be acquired for the purpose.

"This is on private land," said Graham. "There is no dispute, (such as) where it could take years and cost a lot of money before finding out the land is not available."

The proposal by Glazebrook, a member of TANK (Tutaekuri, Ahuriri, Ngaruroro and Karamu catchments), which has been examining with issues of demand on the Heretaunga aquifer, proposes to increase the size of his own river-fed dam at Maraekakaho.

As a Stage 2 option he would use another mainly spring-fed dam he owns beside the Ngaruroro River, providing a combined capacity of 10 million cubic metres, with the dams handed over to the Council.

Belford said the proposal was generated by issues viewed in the TANK process, including saying "No" to damming the rivers and streams. Glazebrook had been considering his options for some years, and most parties had visited and shown apparent support.

"It ticks a lot of boxes," he said.

Graham said it supports all landowners.

Graham said he had been open with declaration of the financial support for his campaigns, including the present campaign, and on the question of suggestions of conflicts of interests said he's lived in the Hastings area all his life, and there would be few horticulturists he doesn't know.