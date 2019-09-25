"Please help my daughter change the law."

John Maxwell Moeke is on a mission to help his daughter Awatea Moeke, 9, change the laws surrounding dog control after a dog brutally mauled Awatea's pet ram to death.

The attack prompted her to start a petition 'AWATEA L.O.S.S' last week asking for a change in the enforcement of law, accurate communication around accountability, and health and safety about how many animal control officers attend callouts.

The petition now has 1000 signatures.

Awatea and Moeke believe all owners of dogs who have attacked sheep should be prosecuted and fined.

They would also

