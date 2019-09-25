On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Farmers have been trying to change the law for so long and nothing has been done about it. But now my daughter has been impacted and she wants to see change happen.
"For Awatea, May 14 was the beginning. Two white pitbull terrier dogs were witnessed by a school worker on our property, which is next to the school. "
What followed was the death of their pet ram along with three other sheep. The dogs responsible could not be found.
"In the next few days, they killed our neighbour's two sheep and one of another farmer.
"Sadly this story of dogs destroying sheep has been very common in Hawke's Bay over the past few months."
In July the Hastings District Council charged the owners of eight dogs who allegedly mauled more than 100 stock with owning a dog or dogs that attacked stock and with failing to keep their dogs under control. Five of six, which included three men, and three women from Hastings, Havelock North and Clive, also faced a charge of failing to register their dog.
The bloodshed began on June 10 when 49 lambs were killed at the Hawke's Bay Equestrian Park. Stock owners Denise and Colin Davis lost about 125 lambs over June and July.
Some of the sheep were found dead. Others were so badly injured they had to be put down.
As of July 7, there had been 12 reports of stock worrying and 143 sheep killed in different places.
On September 8, dogs reportedly killed more sheep on two farms, Moeke said.
"For three months my daughter worried about the dogs killing the rest of her pets. No parents would like to go through that."
Moeke has taken the petition around schools, including Te Mata Primary where Awatea is a student.
"I've also just made contact with the Federated Farmers and they are also going to help with the petition."