Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with the 2019 FMG Young Farmer of the Year James Robertson, who had just attended the National Ploughing Champs in Ireland.

On with the show:

Todd Muller

National's Spokesperson on agriculture comments on the water reforms, compares Winston Peters to an arsonist and admits he's no fan of live streaming the Rugby World Cup.

James Robertson

We catch up with the 2019 FMG Young Farmer of the Year (and 2020 Zanda McDonald Award nominee) and ask about his recent trip prize-winning trip to the Ireland where he attended the National Ploughing Champs - huge farmer field days attended by 300,000 over three days.

Jane Smith

Former Ballance Farm Environment Awards winner is urging rural New Zealand to vote in the local body elections.

Nathan Penny

ASB's Rural Economist applauds the current high lamb price, celebrates the low exchange and interest rates and says he's sticking to his $7 forecast milk price for the 2019-20 season.