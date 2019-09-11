The count down is on for Rotorua's well-loved lakes to open up for another trout fishing season.

Lakes Rotoiti, Tarawera and Ōkataina, which have been closed and rested over winter, will be open to anglers from 5am on October 1.

According to Fish & Game officer Matt Osborne, Lake Tarawera is most likely to be the busiest destination at the opening, with anglers keen to hook some local trout.

"Historically, Tarawera has drawn the most anglers as the lake provides good early season catch rates, it's picturesque, has plenty of sheltered spots to fish and it's a tradition for many."

He said recent growing conditions have improved and the size and quality of the Tarawera trout should be better than the past few seasons.

Lake Rotoiti always manages to produce the largest trout over the opening, whereas Lake Okataina is dipping slightly in terms of growth, he said.

Catch rates are often good early in the season following the three-month rest from boat fishing traffic, he said.

"We expect that warmer water temperatures in the lakes over most of winter will have produced better-than-average winter trout growth."

Fish & Game officer Mark Sherburn said before the sun gets on the water, the fishing is often slow but picks up during the first few hours of daylight.

Anglers planning to hit the water early need to make sure the nav lights are working and remember to have lifejackets for everyone, he said.

More information can be found on the Fish & Game website.