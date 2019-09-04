Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Environment Minister David Parker to find out exactly what the Government's new freshwater proposals could mean for New Zealand farmers.

On with the show:

David Parker:

The Minister for the Environment comments on the release of the Government's plan to stop the degradation of our waterways, improve freshwater quality and restore our waterways to good health over a generation. But is this in conflict with his role as the Minister for Trade and Export Growth? Has he considered the economic and social implications for the rural community? Has he considered the economic implications for NZ Inc? Are we gambling with the viability of food production as the major export earner for NZ?

Katie Milne:

The President of Federated Farmers responds to criticisms from David Parker that her organisation is swimming against the tide when it comes to water quality.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent is perplexed by Boris and Brexit as he ponders arable farming and the Ashes.