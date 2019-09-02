Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank New Zealand CEO Todd Charteris to launch the bank's Good Deeds competition.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert has a forecast for a key farming week and we ask if 'Sudden Stratospheric Warming' is a thing?

Rebecca Mahoney:

Is a very focused Wairarapa farmer who is once again set to make history on the rugby paddock, when she becomes the first female to referee a first division Mitre 10 Cup match on Friday when Hawkes Bay hosts Southland.

Fran O'Sullivan:

NZME's Head of Business says the Financial Markets Authority is right to seek information over concerns about Fonterra's shock asset writedowns and 2019 financial statements, following a complaint by former director Colin Armer.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank launches the 'Good Deeds' promotion supporting rural community projects with $3,000 cash and additional labour up for grabs.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky who discuss controversial water ecologist Dr. Mike Joy.

