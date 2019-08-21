Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay takes a look at the Global Dairy Trade auction with Rabobank's Emma Higgins and Fonterra's Miles Hurrell.

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces says he is not against pastoral farming but farmers only have themselves to blame for some of their current woes and have to get used to learning to farm with a social license.

Thomas Macdonald:

We talk to a leading light in the burgeoning New Zealand sheep milking industry and the winner of the 2018 Zanda McDonald Award. Entries close on August 30 for the 2020 Award.

Ben Noll:

NIWA 's weather forecaster says spring could be a bit slow in arriving this season.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's dairy analyst reviews last night's largely positive GDT auction with a 2.1 per cent lift in WMP reinforcing the bank's forecast $7-15 milk price for the 2019-20 season.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive talks about the relative share prices of dairy companies on the NZX50 and he says he was pleasantly surprised by the GDT auction.

