Nearly 350 feeder calves changed hands at three livestock sales last week, slightly lower prices reflecting lack of buyers rather than quality of stock.

A well-attended sale for NZ Farmers Livestock had strong bidding for Friesian bulls, top price of $190/head going for five aged calves from Hartridge Family Farms, and other listings averaging $140/head.

PGG Wrightsons had over 100 Friesian bulls for sale, prices ranging between $120 and $140/head while at Carrfields on Wednesday a limited number of Friesian bulls averaged $100/head.

Kiwi crosses were in more demand. One white-faced X reached the week's high of $200 at the NZ Farmers Livestock sale and several pens of Angus X ranged between $145 and $180 over the three sales.

Pure Red Devons, Charolais X and Pure Shorthorns failed to excite interest this early in the season.