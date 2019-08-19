More than 200 firearms were handed in during the first of three gun buyback and amnesty collection events in Whanganui.

The Whanganui event, held at Wanganui Racecourse on July 26-28, collected a total of 211 firearms and 551 parts from 147 gun owners.

The collection was part of the Government's amnesty and buyback scheme under the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Parts and Magazines) Amendment Act 2019.

Five weeks into the buy-back scheme, 7573 firearms owners around New Zealand have handed in a total of 10,844 prohibited firearms and 46,129 parts and accessories.

Advertisement

Compensation of $22.4 million has been paid to firearms owners.

An additional 23 firearms have been included in the buy-back price list, meaning there are now 353 firearms eligible for compensation.

July's three-day event was the first of three to be held in Whanganui. The others will be on September 27-29 and December 6-8. Collection events will also be held in Taihape on September 13-14 and October 25-26 and in Taumarunui on September 23-24 and October 15-16.

To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete an online form at www.police.govt.nz before going to an event.

Bulk pick-ups are available for owners who have 10 or more firearms or 50 parts. They should complete the online notification on the NZ Police website instead of taking their firearms to a collection event.