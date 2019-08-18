Tensions are running high at the news of 33 job losses at a boutique Napier meatworks.

Fresh Meats NZ confirmed to Hawke's Bay Today they had completed a "business reset aimed at better aligning its value chain to meet customer needs and creating a sustainable future for the company and its people".

The reset, which was first announced in June 2019, comes into effect today following an "extensive and comprehensive consultation process with staff", Integrated Foods general manager Blair Cooper said.

A total of 60 staff have been retained, with 16 staff electing voluntary redundancy and 17 staff unsuccessful following

