This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Senior Wine and Horticulture Analyst Hayden Higgins for a review of the bank's latest Wine Quarterly Report.

This week's top interviews were:

Steve Wyn-Harris and Kieran McAnulty:

This panel features the farmer responsible for the funniest moment in Sir Brian's lengthy and illustrious sporting career, plus we ask a former bookie about the odds of a sell-out crowd at Memorial Park, Masterton on Thursday.

Graham Mourie:

We talk to a great All Black captain about another great All Black captain who made a life-long contribution to rugby, farming, the community and the environment.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM comments on Sir Brian Lochore, the US-China Trade War, the Greens, a strategic vote for NZ First and why John Key doesn't rate as a PM.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's Senior Wine and Horticulture Analyst reviews the bank's latest Wine Quarterly Report which sees New Zealand wine exports showing double-digit growth in the past year.

Reverend Steve Thomson:

The Wairarapa farmer who had the big job yesterday as the nation farewelled Sir Brian Lochore talks candidly about how finding God helped him out of a deep depression.

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

