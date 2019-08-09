This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Senior Wine and Horticulture Analyst Hayden Higgins for a review of the bank's latest Wine Quarterly Report.

This week's top interviews were:

Steve Wyn-Harris and Kieran McAnulty:

This panel features the farmer responsible for the funniest moment in Sir Brian's lengthy and illustrious sporting career, plus we ask a former bookie about the odds of a sell-out crowd at Memorial Park, Masterton on Thursday.

Graham Mourie:

We talk to a great All Black captain about another great All Black captain who made a life-long contribution to rugby, farming, the community and the environment.

Listen below:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM comments on Sir Brian Lochore, the US-China Trade War, the Greens, a strategic vote for NZ First and why John Key doesn't rate as a PM.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's Senior Wine and Horticulture Analyst reviews the bank's latest Wine Quarterly Report which sees New Zealand wine exports showing double-digit growth in the past year.

Reverend Steve Thomson:

The Wairarapa farmer who had the big job yesterday as the nation farewelled Sir Brian Lochore talks candidly about how finding God helped him out of a deep depression.

