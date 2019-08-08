Today on The Country, executive producer Rowena Duncum holds the fort while Jamie Mackay attends Sir Brian Lochore's funeral. She caught up with Greg Millar for a chat about the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

On with the show:

Jamie Mackay:

The Country host is at Memorial Park in Masterton to say goodbye to All Black Legend Sir Brian Lochore, who had asked for a "farmer's funeral".

Advertisement

Andrew Hoggard:

Today the Federated Farmers Vice President covers everything from the GDT to the OCR, a new winter grazing taskforce, the US/China trade war and a buoyant market for sheep farmers.

Greg Millar:

Rowena caught up with the IHC Fundraising Manager to find out some of the changes to the Calf and Rural Scheme this year due to Mycoplasma bovis.

Doug Avery:

Jamie caught up with the Resilient Farmer for a chat about his upcoming UK tour, why he has no regrets over not attending university, his memories of Sir Brian Lochore and some Woolshed Sessions he has coming up in September.

Chris Russell:

Today our Aussie correspondent discusses a live sheep export ban in his country and why feral goats are achieving unbelievable prices. He also gives an overview of The Ashes and tells us what an "ooshie" is - and why is one Aussie farmer being harassed for trying to sell one.

Advertisement