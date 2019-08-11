On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The role of a firefighter has evolved in recent years. As well as fires, crashes, natural disasters and cats stuck up trees, these days firefighters also respond to thousands of medical events every year. The increased responsibility has resulted in some fire crews experiencing more demand than ever before. Volunteer firefighters are often part of the backbone of many rural and smaller towns, but what happens when people move away or go elsewhere for work? Reporter Kiri Gillespie investigates.
Bay of Plenty fire crews are struggling to respond to a soaring number of emergencies as fewer volunteers are available duringthe working day.
Volunteer brigades throughout the Bay say they are experiencing an unprecedented number of call-outs this year.
Te Puke station has already surpassed its 200th emergency this year, a number not usually seen until November. In Maketū, they've gone past 175.
"During the day the big issue, not just for my brigade but for everyone, is that everyone seems to work away from the village or town. Some days we struggle. Once or twice, while I've been chief, we haven't been able to get a crew out the door."
Crews from neighbouring stations such as Pukehina or Te Puke helped with backup when needed but it was not ideal, he said.
"We struggle to recruit firefighters and hold on to them. [Maketū] is just a village. We are finding it hard to recruit the younger generation.
"I'm not sure why that is. I'm sure a lot would rather do something for money rather than do some things for free. But in saying that, we ran a youth emergency services day the other day and picked up three or four young people from high school."
The Maketū brigade is a crew of 19 volunteers but Gourlay said he knew of others with crews of 30 that still struggled.
Te Puke fire chief Glenn Williams agreed smaller towns with volunteer brigades had trouble "where a number of people don't work in town".
For Te Puke, many firefighters had jobs in Tauranga or worked in the kiwifruit industry, Williams said.
Katikati senior firefighter Brendan Gibbs agreed it was hard recruiting volunteers who were both available and nearby during the working day.
"Some of our guys work in the kiwifruit industry and often they can't hear their pagers or the pagers don't work inside the packhouses, which are like giant fridges."
Like other stations, the number of callouts in Katikati was "getting up there".