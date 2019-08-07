Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had to remind Sam "Lashes" Casey that it is actually Wednesday today - not Thursday, as he said in his weather report.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM comments on Sir Brian Lochore, the US-China Trade War, the Greens, a strategic vote for NZ First and why John Key doesn't rate as a PM.

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's CFO reviews the overnight GDT auction (down 2.6 per cent. WMP down 1.7 per cent) but says it could have been much worse considering the volatile international markets and the falling Chinese currency. We also look at the continued see-down of the Beingmate investment and early season milk volumes after a wintry start to the season!

Chris Brandolino:

As storm is brewing. And it's not in the Southern Ocean as two weathermen go to war!

Frank Bunce and Peter Reidie:

The chief executive of Farmlands tells us how you can join a legendary All Black on the 2020 Farmlands Farming and Footy Tour to South Africa.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's Senior Wine and Horticulture Analyst reviews the bank's latest Wine Quarterly Report which sees New Zealand wine exports showing double-digit growth in the past year.

