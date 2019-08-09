Tired of the dairy farming life, a young couple from Marton have turned to growing pumpkin seeds and found a new lease of life.

Tom and Melissa Welch began planting pumpkin seeds on Tom's family farm in late 2017 after Tom found himself in a very low point.

Melissa suggested moving into town for a change of lifestyle but Tom wanted to stay on the land, a dairy farm that has been in his family since 1942.

"Dairy is nutritious, it's kept billions of people alive for thousands of years but so have seeds and they're very nutritious and that's

