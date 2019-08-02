Farmers and growers in 11 regions throughout New Zealand now have the opportunity to be part of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards ("BFEA") with entries now open.

The awards are managed by the charitable New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and promote sustainable farming and growing.

Through the awards programme, farmers and growers are invited to showcase, benchmark, and improve their operations through a constructive process where agribusiness professionals provide feedback, recommendations and commendations.

The judges take a holistic approach to the feedback and award allocation process by evaluating every aspect of the farming/growing business from environmental management, productivity, and profitability through to family and community involvement.

Advertisement

This year, in a first for the BFEA, farmers and growers can be nominated to enter the Awards, provided they give their consent.

Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Farm Environment Trust Chair Joanne van Polanen said: "We are proud and privileged to lead an awards programme that recognises, encourages and incentivises sustainable farming and growing in New Zealand.

"The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are a way for farmers and growers to receive free and independent advice from rural professionals to help them improve the sustainability of their business. It is also a way of sharing positive stories, ideas, and resources with a wider audience.

"We already have some of the most efficient farmers in the world. Unlike many of our competitors, farmers are investing in environmental improvements without substantial government subsidies as is the case in many other countries. Imagine the possibilities as more farmers and growers commit to producing food and fibre sustainably for the world's most discerning customers."

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards is supported by a range of leading agribusinesses and regional councils throughout the country.

To enter, visit www.nzfeatrust.org.nz.

Entries are open until Thursday 31 October 2019.