Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with the chief executive of Allflex Shane McManaway, who is on the lookout for applicants for the 2020 Zanda McDonald award.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

The President of Federated Farmers puts on her director's hat to talk about the sale of Westland Milk Products plus we ponder the winter grazing controversy and ask when is a steak a not a steak and when is milk, not milk?

Advertisement

Simon Bridges:

The catch up with National's under-siege leader who's had a good week off the back of his party's new cancer policy, a good political poll, a good hit on the PM and the gift that keeps on giving - the Greens.

Shane McManaway:

The chief executive of Allflex launches the 2020 Zanda McDonald Award and he talks of his company's support of the 'Will to Live' nationwide campaign for rural mental health being fronted by the Perriam sisters.

Tim Hunt:

We head to Mystery Creek for day two of the Horticulture NZ Annual Conference where Rabobank's GM RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness gives us a sneak preview of his presentation this afternoon - Trust Us - We're the Food Industry - Risk and Opportunity.

Chris Russell:

We find our Australian correspondent on the final leg of his 45-day road trip around the continent as he heads for home - just in time to see tonight's first Ashes test from Birmingham.