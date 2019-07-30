A North Canterbury couple has fetched New Zealand's top price for a terminal bull sire.

Sam and Viki Holland were thrilled to be paid $31,000 at their Hemingford Charolais bull sale held recently.

Mr Holland said it was the top price for a terminal breed bull sold in New Zealand this year.

''Hemingford New Design is a very well-balanced bull, with top performance figures and an excellent phenotype, with a wonderful quiet nature.

''He is off to a very good home in Te Kuiti with the Grainger family at Kia Toa Charolais.''

Holland said some of New Design's semen has been retained for in-herd use to ensure his genetics continued.

The Hollands sold all 42 bulls for an average price of $8615.

Holland said this year's sale followed the ''great result'' last year, when the couple took the top price for a Charolais bull in New Zealand for 2018, with Hemingford Maximus at $27,000.

''Charolais are going to be at the forefront of future environmentally sustainable beef production systems where more high quality beef is produced from less resources,'' he said.

''The modern New Zealand type of Charolais cattle are delivering progeny which grow and finish easily, with exceptional carcass yields and optimum eating qualities.''