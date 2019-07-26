KAIPARA CONNECTION

Locals disagree with the world's biggest tourism guide Lonely Planet's harsh review of Dargaville - with one person calling it culturally insensitive.

The online review says, "when a town proclaims itself the 'kumara capital of NZ' (it produces two-thirds of the country's sweet potatoes), you should know not to expect too much."

Taiawhio Wati said, "considering the cultural importance of kumara I think the mockery of their abundance here is borderline insensitive".

Another resident blamed the Kaipara District Council and its lack of investment in tourism for the review.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"When we ran a bed and breakfast we used to get

Related articles:

Rail reopening 'not gonna happen'

New tanks for Riverside Gardens