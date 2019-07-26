KAIPARA CONNECTION

Locals disagree with the world's biggest tourism guide Lonely Planet's harsh review of Dargaville - with one person calling it culturally insensitive.

The online review says, "when a town proclaims itself the 'kumara capital of NZ' (it produces two-thirds of the country's sweet potatoes), you should know not to expect too much."

Taiawhio Wati said, "considering the cultural importance of kumara I think the mockery of their abundance here is borderline insensitive".

Another resident blamed the Kaipara District Council and its lack of investment in tourism for the review.

Advertisement

"When we ran a bed and breakfast we used to get a very good plug for the area, but of course then we had a supportive council and information centre backing. Ironic that someone who was employed to further tourism ended up wiping it," said Mary Mclean.

Many locals said the review which has remained the same at least since it was last reported on in 2011, needed to change.

Angel Stewart said "it needs updating" and Crystal Paniora agreed saying change was what was needed.

Kirsten Mason said the review made it sound as if the town wasn't worth visiting. "It needs changing for sure".

Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith also disagreed with the review and said Dargaville is one of the great towns that make up Kaipara District, and the wider tourism hub that is Northland.

"Each town in the district has its own identity, history and value. While this review is one opinion, I'm sure there are many others that would offer a counter that Dargaville is a great town, and a great place to live, visit, work and play."

Lonely Planet Australia/New Zealand marketing manager Adam Bennett said cultural sensitivity is something Lonely Planet takes seriously.

"It's a key part of our philosophy, and avoiding harm and offence is enshrined in our editorial guidelines.

"Our guidebooks are always thoroughly checked and updated every edition. Our authors visit every destination to conduct on-the-ground.

"If an author believes that a particular review or description from the previous edition of the guidebook is still accurate and relevant, they won't tweak or change it just to reinvent the wheel.

"We carefully assess our New Zealand content every time we update our guidebooks, which includes talking to local tourist offices about issues in their areas.

"In this particular case, I have forwarded your feedback regarding the review of Dargaville to our guidebook team for their reference and consideration when they next update Lonely Planet's New Zealand guide and our other NZ-related products."

Rail reopening 'not gonna happen'

Rail car tourism operators are adamant the Dargaville to Whangārei line won't reopen - however the Rail and Maritime Transport Union chairman disagrees.

Dargaville Rail and River tour operators Dave Selby and John Hansen say they have a contract with KiwiRail until 2025 to use the tracks for their tourism business.

Dave Selby and John Hansen are absolutely positive the Dargaville to Whangārei line will not reopen. Photo / Rose Stirling

The Government recently announced $300 million would be made available to reopen select lines that were mothballed by the previous government via the Provincial Growth Fund.

A business case is being prepared by KiwiRail which will determine which lines will receive the funding to reopen.

"We get a lot of people coming to us and asking, 'when are you closing', because they are under the impression it is definitely going to happen, it's just a matter of when."

But Hansen and Selby said they're not closing and furthermore they believe the line will not reopen.

"It's not going to reopen, because it closed (originally) as there was not enough business and nothing has changed since then, so just using common sense I don't see how it is going to reopen," said Selby.

Hansen said there had been lots of "warm fuzzies" about the railway coming, "but really we'd like to put our side of the story across".

"Previously there was just one guy who came over from Whangārei loading logs. With us we've had over 5000 tourists come through here.

"They spend money locally, they often do other tourism options like visit the museum and it's employed three staff who work here."

The pair lease the entire Waiotira branch line.

However Albert Barr, chairman of the Northland branch of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union Albert Barr, said the line will and should reopen.

"We have a pro-rail government now and I mean, first and foremost, it is a rail corridor that the state owns, things change.

"So I just think they're being a little bit blinkered if they think it won't happen, yes they're an attraction, but first and foremost it's a rail corridor.

"Branch lines are opening up all around NZ. The Napier to Wairoa line has just reopened - you could say it's kind of a similar case. And you have to look at the road damage and you have to look at the most efficient way of transporting bulk goods and it's rail.

"I mean, I talk to many locals, that really say the road through there is in a terrible state and reducing heavy freight, is going to be beneficial for the whole community, they need to realise that.

"Once the tunnel work on the North Auckland line is completed - to take high cubed containers it adds to a case to open the Dargaville line, which probably won't happen until after 2025 anyway."

KiwiRail chief operating officer capital projects and asset development Dave Gordon said KiwiRail is currently working through priorities with the Government as to how funding for rail should be allocated in Northland.

"It is likely that any funding allocated for rail would be prioritised on the North Auckland Line and proposed Marsden Point spur line ahead of the Dargaville Branch Line," Gordon said.

"As there is no confirmed proposal we are unable to comment about any impact on current lessees of the Dargaville branch."

New tanks for Riverside Gardens

People don't like to think about what happens when they flush - but for a group of tradesmen, wastewater collection has been front of mind as they install new sewage holding tanks.

The tanks are being installed at the Taha Awa Riverside Gardens alongside the Northern Wairoa River and not far from the Countdown Supermarket at a cost of $1.5 million.

A crane gently lowers one of the sewerage tanks into the ground at Taha Awa Riverside Gardens. Photo / Supplied

A Kaipara District Council spokesman said the age of the tanks meant they were due for replacement and the new tanks would carry double the capacity for wastewater.

"We're replacing the wastewater holding tanks as part of a larger overhaul of the wastewater system in Dargaville," said the spokesman.

"The new holding tanks are being placed in and secured. Then there will be a few weeks of testing, and bringing the tanks online, ensuring the connections to the wastewater treatment ponds are set.

"This could take another month or so. The project started over a year ago with initial investigations, physical works starting a couple months back.

"Most parts of the gardens are closed to the public while the construction work is carried out.

"The areas still under construction will remain closed to the public for another month or so until everything is back on, tested and the ground replaced and able to be walked on."

• Email rose.northernadvocate@gmail.com if you have news that you would like to share with Northern Advocate readers.