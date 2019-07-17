Store lambs broke through the $170 mark at yesterday's Stortford Lodge sale.

Two pens of male lambs made $171.50 and $173 as outside buyers kept the market strong for the offering of about 5500 head. The good news for sheep did not end there. A pen of woolly 5-year-old ewes scanned in-lamb at 168 per cent sold for $217.50.

Another pen of mixed-age ewes scanned at 209 per cent went even better at $220.50.

In the cattle sale the best of the yarding of about 190 head sold strongly. An offering of cull friesian cows made $2.32/kg. R1 steers from the Rangiora Farming Trust, Tutira, made $3.78/kg while heifers made $3.68/kg.

Buyers were from Hawke's Bay, Manawatu and Waikato.

PRICES:

Cattle — cows: Wairua Dairies, Aorangi Rd, 22 empty fries, av weight, 582kg,$232c/kg, $1352/head; 17 the same, av weight, 512kg, 226c/kg, $1160/head; seven fries-cross, av weight, 452kg, 214c/kg, $970/head.

Steers: R2, S Taylor, Wairoa, eight here-fries, av weight, 416kg, 304c/kg, $1265/head; five here-cross, av weight, 393kg, 308c/kg, $1210/head. R1, Rangiora Farming Trust, Tutira, 12 simm-cross, av weight, 301kg, 378c/kg, $1140/head; five gelbv-cross, av weight, 265kg, 366c/kg, $970/head; 12 ang-here, av weight, 284kg, 373c/kg, $1060/head; Reiharangi Farm, Taihape Rd, eight fries, av weight, 211kg, 265c/kg, $560/head; nine the same, av weight, 176kg, 277c/kg, $490/head.

Heifers: R2, Rangiora Farming Trust, Tutira, five gelbv-cross, av weight, 386kg, 293c/kg, $1130/head; six the same, av weight, 326kg, 300c/kg, $980/head; N and M Sayers, Crownthorpe, six ang-cross, av wegi9ht, 393kg, 223c/kg, $880/head. R1, Rangiora Farming Trust, Tutira, six gelbv-cross, av weight, 190kg, 368c/kg, $700/head; 10 the same, av weight, 260kg, 338c/kg, $880/head; eight ang-here, av weight, 247kg, 334c/kg, $825/head; F and T Kupa, Awahuri Rd, 10 here-fries, av weight, 160kg, 342c/kg, $550/head; Waipukurau Lifestyle, Waipukurau, six ang-cross, av weight, 197kg, 278c/kg, $550/head.

Sheep — ewes: (Sil) Rangiora Farming Trust, Tutira, 139 m/a peren, $131; 75 2th peren, $121; Kayley Farm, Taradale, 109 5yr, $217.50; Waimoe Farm, Porangahau, 52 5yr, $191; Taramoa Farm, Puketitiri, 23 m/a, $220.50; D and C Kirk, Raukawa, 12 2th rwr, $160.

Lambs: Stewart Farming, Rotohiwi, 190- c/o, $167.50; 168 ewe, $156; 155 ewe, $157; Atua Station, Elsthorpe, 339 male, $168; 332 male, $165; 180 male b/f, $165.50; Soldiers Trading, Rissington, 158 male, $159; 71 male, $137; 123 ewe, $127; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 172 c/o, $164.50; C Nicholson, Roys Hill, 204 male, $162.50; Loye Farms Ltd, Kereru, 287 male, $164.50; B and R McDougall, Kairakau, 109 c/o, $171.50; 46 c/o, $160; Mangarouhi, Farm Rd, 132 m ale, $158; 30 male, $150; Eparaima Hills, Wallingford, 110 male, $160; Belmont Station, Esk Valley, 103 male, $173; 200 ewe, $164.50; Long Gully, Wairoa, 135 male, $167; 85 male, $149; 243 ewe b/f, $156; 66 ewe, $158; Tiromaona, Blackhead Rd, 54 ram, $156.50; 20 ewe, $147.50; Lockwood Romney, Otamauri, 86 ram, $145; R and H Pastoral, Porangahau, 42 male, $169; R Mogford, Waimarama, 32 male, $117.50; Kaiwaka vendor, 54 male, $138; 78 ewe, $151; Karamu Ltd, Wairoa, 359 ewe, $166; C and J McCool, Kereru, 333 ewe, $157; Te Matarae Farm, Chatham Island, 126 b/f ewe, $157.50; 63 ewe b/f, $163; 30 ewe b/f, $145; Ardfert P/ship, Omakere, 229 ewe, $152.50; Totara Valley Farm, Ongaonga, 99 ewe, $159.50; C Preston Trust, Wakarara, 122 ewe, $155; G and J Steenkamer, Maraetotara, 126 ewe, $150; 34 ewe, $128; M Johnson, Haumoana, 98 ewe, $152; B Kent, Bay View, 50 ewe, $157.50; A Pearce, Puketitiri, 35 ewe, $140; Camot Farm, Wanstead, 66 m/s, $145; Belmount Farm Tukituki, 60 m/s, $150; Riverview Farm, Umataroa, 68 ewe, $130.

Prime sale

All classes sold on strong markets at Monday's sale.

Prime lambs did particularly well with several pens topping $200 and one making $220. The ewe yarding was largely of average quality but prices remained strong, especially for heavier ewes.

The cattle offering of 94 head included some heavy cows, including 10 in-calf angus, which sold up to $2.45/kg.

PRICES

Cattle — cows: (Ang, fries) Av weight, 460kg to 664kg, 181c/kg to 245c/kg; $832/head to $1626/head.

Heifers: (Fries-cross) Weight, 465kg, 650kg, 275c/kg, 279c/kg, $1278/head to $1813/head.

Oxen: (Ang, ang-here) Av weight, 468kg to 589kg, 300c/kg to 311c/kg, $1406/head to $1811/head.

Sheep — ewes: Shorn, good, $169 to $187; lighter, $140 to $149; light, $114 to $135. Slipe, good, $172.50, $180; med, $134 to $150; light, $109 to $130. Woolly, med, $151.

Lambs: Male, $10 to $220; ewe, $134 to $190.50; b/f, $162; m/s, $161, $171, b/f, $168.