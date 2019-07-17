Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about the Interim Climate Committee's report which aims to bring farmers into the Emissions Trading Scheme.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders yesterday's report from the Interim Climate Change Commission on how to bring agriculture into the ETS and she defends some Green MPs against criticism from the host of The Country.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's dairy analyst looks at very positive GDT auction overnight (up 2.7 per cent, WMP 3.6 per cent) but she expresses some concerns about high levels of inventory building up in China.

Ben Noll:

NIWA's weather forecaster has some good news for farmers on the east coast of the South Island who are desperately looking for some rain.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments about a good GDT auction overnight, a bad Fonterra share price and great young Young Farmer of the Year.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of Dairy NZ comments on the industry's response to the Interim Climate Change Commission's report and urges New Zealanders to be more like the Irish and be more supportive of agriculture.