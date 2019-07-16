Rural Women New Zealand is calling for nominations of Rural Champions who deserve to be recognised.

"The NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards promote and celebrate rural women entrepreneurs," said National President, Fiona Gower.

"We have expanded the Awards this year to include more award categories and we are seeking nominations for the Rural Champion category.

"Rural Champions are women operating and owning a business in the rural sector who go above and beyond in supporting their rural communities, they serve the community first and themselves second, and they are those who deserve recognition on a daily basis, but never ask for it.

Advertisement

"If you are Rural Champion or know of a woman who is a selfless business leader in the rural sector, nominate them now and give them the recognition they deserve" said Gower.

Nominations can be emailed to awards@ruralwomennz.nz

Entry forms can be found at the Rural Women New Zealand website.

There is no charge to enter and entries close on Wednesday, 31 July 2019.