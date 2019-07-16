Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay mourns the fact that Dunedin's Baldwin Street is no longer the steepest street in the world.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

At 1pm the Minister of Agriculture alongside Climate Change Minister James Shaw and Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods will hold a joint news conference to release the reports of the Interim Climate Change Committee into agricultural emissions and renewable electricity generation. We preview the announcement and challenge some of the anti-farming rhetoric doing the rounds.

Nathan Penny:

ASB's Rural Economist's takes a look at the state of the farming nation, where red meat, particularly lamb, is the star of the stable.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs who's none too happy that her hard-earned taxes are funding an anti-farming campaign at our national museum Te Papa. Plus she encourages farmers to make a last-minute submission (closes today) to the ETS policy process.

Todd Muller:

We talk to a man with a bit on his Opposition plate - National's spokesperson for Climate Change and Forestry.