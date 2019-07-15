A boil water notice has been issued to Ohakune residents after heavy rain in the area.

The rainfall has caused operational issues to the Ohakune water treatment plant, and Ruapehu District Council warns there's no certainty drinking water is safe.

"Disinfection of the drinking water is continuing, however, due to poor water quality as a result of high rainfall, disinfection of drinking water throughout the network cannot be guaranteed," Ruapehu District Council said on social media.

The notice applies to water users on the Ohakune water scheme only.

Advertisement

The council is advising residents to boil water for at least two minutes, including water for brushing teeth, food preparation and instant formula.

"Be especially careful with infants, the elderly and people with immuno-compromised conditions."

Residents are advised to continue boiling drinking water until notified otherwise by council.