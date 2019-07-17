The annual Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trial Championships took place in the TSB Stadium at the Egmont A&P Showgrounds in Hāwera last weekend.

Despite a small attendance, with female dogs coming in season and people wanting to attend Whanganui Centre Secretary Joanne Parkinson's funeral, it was still two and a half days of solid competition.

Whanganui was well represented with Don White from Mataroa, Lindsay Schmidt from Feilding and Ian Burling from Turakina making the final runoff on Sunday.

The club was pleased with the number of new people to the event, particularly maiden and novice competitors.

Advertisement

Sponsors supported the event both from within Taranaki and as far south as Whanganui.

This year the club donated $3000 to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter and next year they will be supporting St John Hāwera.

The sheep were a real challenge for man and dog in the runoff for the major prize money. While not ideal, it provided some visual entertainment for the crowd who came in for the final.

John Foss from Wairoa with his dog, Gem won the event.

John Foss (left) from Wairoa receiving the Bruce Harvey Memorial Trophy.

The previous winner of the event, Anna Hardwick-Smith and her dog Rip, were runners- up. Anna was the only woman to make the final in the qualifying rounds

Anna Hardwick-Smith and her dog Rip from Mangamingi penning for second place.

Sheena Martin and her dog Troy from Wairoa was the top woman and Howard Ingles and his dog, Lou from Hawkes Bay was the top man.



Open results:

First: John Foss, Gem: 90.5

Second: Anna Hardwick-Smith, Rip: 84

Third :Lindsay Schmidt, Jed: 80.5

Fourth Bob Berger, lad: 76.5

Fifth: Ken Lobb, Scott: 69

Sixth:Howard Ingles, Lou: 63

Seventh: Chris Redmond, Watch: 60.5

Eighth: Bob Bruce, Susan:59

Ninth: Laurie Horsfall, Raid: 56.5

10th: Rod Mead,Gem: 50

11th: Don White, Gale: 46.5

12th: Colin Jay, Tracey: 44;

13th: Bernard Arends, Parker: 35.5

14th: Ian Burling, Goose: 10.

Open/maiden: Ian Burling, Goose: 96.5

Open person /Intermediate dog: Lindsay Schmidt, Jed: 94

Inter person/Inter dog: Katrina Crowe, Scout: 86

Maiden person/maiden dog: Christiane Schmidt, Marley: 85.5